Jojakim Cortis and Adrian Sonderegger don’t take photographs – they build them. From Zurich, Switzerland, the two collaborators recreate iconic photos from history in dioramas. In miniature, they’ve recreated some of the 20th century’s most famous images, from a mushroom cloud over Nagasaki, Japan (Charles Levy, 1945) to Marilyn Monroe on the set of “The Seven Year Itch” (Sam Shaw, 1954).
Around The Web
Iconic photo recreations
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Kristen Bell brushes off parenting criticism
Showbiz | August 18, 2023
Every man's dream scenario
Must Watch | August 18, 2023
Golf ball gets peed on by mischievous fox
Must Watch | August 18, 2023
Friday Fails- August 18, 2023
Uncategorized | August 18, 2023
Previous Stories
- Android vs. Apple in EUR Aug 18
- Crocheting loose ends Aug 17
- Chocolate giant geodes Aug 16
- Pasta grannies Aug 15
- Marshmallow sweet pots Aug 14
- Why we play the Recorder Aug 13
- The history of Betty Crocker Aug 12
- French hot chocolate Aug 11
- Haiti air ambulance Aug 10
- Carbon rich kelp for farming Aug 9
- Cutty Diodon fish Aug 8
- Wheel cakes Aug 7
© 2023 Castanet.net