Crocheting loose ends

Avid knitters Jennifer Simonic and Masey Kaplan had a shared experience: friends would ask them to finish blankets, sweaters, and other projects left undone by loved ones who passed away. They founded the Loose Ends Project, a nonprofit which connects volunteers with grieving families to finish and return the crochet, knitting, and textile work of lost loved ones. Over 11,000 people have volunteered as “finishers.”