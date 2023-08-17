215103
Crocheting loose ends

Avid knitters Jennifer Simonic and Masey Kaplan had a shared experience: friends would ask them to finish blankets, sweaters, and other projects left undone by loved ones who passed away. They founded the Loose Ends Project, a nonprofit which connects volunteers with grieving families to finish and return the crochet, knitting, and textile work of lost loved ones. Over 11,000 people have volunteered as “finishers.”

