Avid knitters Jennifer Simonic and Masey Kaplan had a shared experience: friends would ask them to finish blankets, sweaters, and other projects left undone by loved ones who passed away. They founded the Loose Ends Project, a nonprofit which connects volunteers with grieving families to finish and return the crochet, knitting, and textile work of lost loved ones. Over 11,000 people have volunteered as “finishers.”
Crocheting loose ends
