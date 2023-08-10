Haiti air ambulance

In Haiti, medical access is a daunting challenge. Not only does the majority of the population live outside of the capital and amongst mountainous landscape, but Haiti itself sits on a major tectonic fault line, making it prone to catastrophic earthquakes. In 2014, the @HaitiAirAmbulance (HAA) was formed in response to the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010. Since its inception, HAA has been the sole helicopter air ambulance service catering to Haitians, ensuring timely medical intervention and fostering a self-sustaining healthcare ecosystem in the country. Meet Oberto Charles, an Emergency Medical Technician and one of the heroes in Haiti who are saving lives one flight at a time.