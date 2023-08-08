"Funny to face this cutty Diodon fish, not shy at all, showing me its beautiful eyes."
Around The Web
Staredown with Cutty Diodon fish
Cutty Diodon fish
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm100.0%
Informed0.0%
Curious0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Wheel cakes Aug 7
- What is a Bore Tide? Aug 6
- Professional mattress tester Aug 5
- Eating tea Aug 4
- Drone captures wow view Aug 3
- Spanish stone lifters Aug 2
- Cave art 101 Aug 1
- Food in tubes in Sweden Jul 31
- The 'world's greatest extra' Jul 30
- 1 minute cheesecakes Jul 29
- Flying into the weekend... Jul 28
- FIFA world cup trophy Jul 27
© 2023 Castanet.net