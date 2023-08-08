207767
219805
Around The Web  

Staredown with Cutty Diodon fish

Cutty Diodon fish

- | Story: 440533

"Funny to face this cutty Diodon fish, not shy at all, showing me its beautiful eyes."

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
100.0%
Informed
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles