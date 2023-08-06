Alaska is an incredible state, filled with stunning landscapes and abundant wildlife. It is also home to one of the largest tide phenomenon in North America, called the bore tide, which is one of the biggest in the world.
Around The Web
What is a Bore Tide?
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Professional mattress tester Aug 5
- Eating tea Aug 4
- Drone captures wow view Aug 3
- Spanish stone lifters Aug 2
- Cave art 101 Aug 1
- Food in tubes in Sweden Jul 31
- The 'world's greatest extra' Jul 30
- 1 minute cheesecakes Jul 29
- Flying into the weekend... Jul 28
- FIFA world cup trophy Jul 27
- $321 bowl of soup Jul 26
- Little girl rescues duck Jul 25
© 2023 Castanet.net