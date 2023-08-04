Did you know there is one country in the world that eats their tea leaves? Resident foodie, Beryl, guides us through this traditional Burmese ingredient, as we travel to Myanmar to learn about Lahpet Thoke, which uses fermented, pickled tea leaves. With local Nyo Nyo Sein as our guide, we explore the process of fermenting, storing, and serving tea leaves - as well as understanding the significant role this dish plays in Burmese culture. Beryl then takes us to the only Burmese restaurant in New York, here’s what she ordered: - Lahpet Thoke as well as Bu Thee Kyaw (squash temperature with tamarind garlic dip) - Ohn-No Khaut Swe (noodles in coconut broth with egg and lime). So there we have it. Tea isn't just for a cuppa, it's for supper.
Eating tea
