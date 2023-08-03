Drone captures wow view

Lake Ontario is one of the Great Lakes that lies on the Canada/U.S.A. border. It is the 13th largest lake in the world and home to Niagara Falls. To stand on the shore and gaze out to the horizon gives one the impression that they are on the ocean. You cannot see the shore on the far side. This drone took to the skies as the sun was setting and it captured the beauty of the harbour in the small town of Cobourg, Ontario.