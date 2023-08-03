Lake Ontario is one of the Great Lakes that lies on the Canada/U.S.A. border. It is the 13th largest lake in the world and home to Niagara Falls. To stand on the shore and gaze out to the horizon gives one the impression that they are on the ocean. You cannot see the shore on the far side. This drone took to the skies as the sun was setting and it captured the beauty of the harbour in the small town of Cobourg, Ontario.
Around The Web
Drone captures wow view
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Spanish stone lifters Aug 2
- Cave art 101 Aug 1
- Food in tubes in Sweden Jul 31
- The 'world's greatest extra' Jul 30
- 1 minute cheesecakes Jul 29
- Flying into the weekend... Jul 28
- FIFA world cup trophy Jul 27
- $321 bowl of soup Jul 26
- Little girl rescues duck Jul 25
- Salon promoting inclusion Jul 24
- Wig rehab Jul 23
- Cleaning road signs Jul 22
© 2023 Castanet.net