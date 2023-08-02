Spanish stone lifters

Step into the world of Basque rural sports (or Herri Kirolak), where raw power and tradition collide. Meet Joseba, an incredible father and the driving force behind a Stone Lifting school in Spain, that's breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes. He's not just teaching the right techniques, he's igniting a passion for strength and determination in the next generation. Get ready to be amazed by Udane, Joseba’s unstoppable 18-year-old daughter. In a sport once exclusively dominated by men, Udane's indomitable spirit and dedication are paving the way for a new era. With the guidance of her father, she's mastering the art of lifting stones of all shapes and sizes, proving that strength knows no gender.