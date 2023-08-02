214981
Spanish stone lifters

Step into the world of Basque rural sports (or Herri Kirolak), where raw power and tradition collide. Meet Joseba, an incredible father and the driving force behind a Stone Lifting school in Spain, that's breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes. He's not just teaching the right techniques, he's igniting a passion for strength and determination in the next generation. Get ready to be amazed by Udane, Joseba’s unstoppable 18-year-old daughter. In a sport once exclusively dominated by men, Udane's indomitable spirit and dedication are paving the way for a new era. With the guidance of her father, she's mastering the art of lifting stones of all shapes and sizes, proving that strength knows no gender.

