Step into the world of Basque rural sports (or Herri Kirolak), where raw power and tradition collide. Meet Joseba, an incredible father and the driving force behind a Stone Lifting school in Spain, that's breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes. He's not just teaching the right techniques, he's igniting a passion for strength and determination in the next generation. Get ready to be amazed by Udane, Joseba’s unstoppable 18-year-old daughter. In a sport once exclusively dominated by men, Udane's indomitable spirit and dedication are paving the way for a new era. With the guidance of her father, she's mastering the art of lifting stones of all shapes and sizes, proving that strength knows no gender.
Around The Web
Spanish stone lifters
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Cave art 101 Aug 1
- Food in tubes in Sweden Jul 31
- The 'world's greatest extra' Jul 30
- 1 minute cheesecakes Jul 29
- Flying into the weekend... Jul 28
- FIFA world cup trophy Jul 27
- $321 bowl of soup Jul 26
- Little girl rescues duck Jul 25
- Salon promoting inclusion Jul 24
- Wig rehab Jul 23
- Cleaning road signs Jul 22
- How Zellige tiles are made Jul 21
© 2023 Castanet.net