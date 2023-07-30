219241
Around The Web  

The 'world's greatest extra"

The 'world's greatest extra'

- | Story: 439007

You might not know Jesse Heiman’s name, but you probably know his face. The 45-year-old may be the world’s greatest extra. He’s made a career out of being in the background of over 100 movies and TV shows. He played a surprised high school student in 2002’s “Spider-Man,” and has appeared on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Entourage.” For his most famous role, he kissed supermodel Bar Rafaeli in a Super Bowl commercial.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
Informed
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

215742