$321 bowl of soup

Beef noodle soup is a staple throughout Taiwan. You’ll pay around $6 for a bowl at most restaurants in Taipei. But you’ll fork over $321 for the elite beef noodle soup at Niu Ba Ba. Yes, $321. For. One. Bowl. Why so expensive? Well, for starters, it is made with high-quality wagyu beef. If it’s too pricey for you, there are options—a premium beef noodle soup that costs $160 a bowl and a classic version that goes for under $20. While the restaurant has fixed prices now, there was a time when customers could pay whatever they wanted for the soup. One diner chose to pay close to $1,000, which makes $321 sound like a bargain.
