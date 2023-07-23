Yomi Onashile is the owner of The Wig Bar, a wig rehab company based in London. The company specializes in acquiring wigs in need of a little extra tender love and care, and reviving them through detangling, conditioning, and styling to make their clients feel good as new.
Around The Web
Wig rehab
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Cleaning road signs Jul 22
- How Zellige tiles are made Jul 21
- Gift giving around the world Jul 20
- Rare mammatus clouds Jul 19
- City street art Jul 18
- Swans reunited Jul 17
- World's fastest henna artist Jul 16
- Hair growth time lapse Jul 15
- 500 year old sausages Jul 14
- Highest protein veggies Jul 13
- Unique white plant hopper Jul 12
- Oldest living cat Jul 11
© 2023 Castanet.net