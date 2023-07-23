218340
Around The Web  

Wig rehab

- | Story: 438085

Yomi Onashile is the owner of The Wig Bar, a wig rehab company based in London. The company specializes in acquiring wigs in need of a little extra tender love and care, and reviving them through detangling, conditioning, and styling to make their clients feel good as new.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Inspired
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles