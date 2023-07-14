In a small town in the south of England, there is a very special shop nestled on the high street. It has been there since the days of Henry VIII; it has survived war, plague and famine - and yet it still stands. It’s secret? Sausages! R.J. Balson and Sons is a butcher that has been trading since 1515, run by 25 generations of the same family. That makes it the oldest family business in all the UK. Richard Balson, the current owner, takes Great Big Story behind the scenes to show us how they’ve stood the test of time. Whether you call them bangers, bratwurst or wieners - your mouth will be left watering at this one.
500 year old sausages
