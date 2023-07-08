218326
217783
Around The Web  

Taxidermy bird drones

- | Story: 435856

Mostafa Hassanalian is an associate professor at New Mexico Tech who disguises research drones as birds by combining actuation mechanisms with taxidermy. With this unusual method, researchers are able to study birds at a much closer range without distressing them.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Intrigued
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

217748