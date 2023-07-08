Taxidermy bird drones

Mostafa Hassanalian is an associate professor at New Mexico Tech who disguises research drones as birds by combining actuation mechanisms with taxidermy. With this unusual method, researchers are able to study birds at a much closer range without distressing them.
