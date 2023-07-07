217120
School for adaptive surfers

There’s more than just one way to ride a wave. In Caswell Bay, Wales you’ll find a one-of-a-kind surf school. Originally working out of the back of a car, Surfability UK now operates from two purpose built buildings with an ever-growing range of specialist equipment. Since 2013, coach Ben Clifford has been individually tailoring surf lessons to people living with a range of different disabilities. With 10 years of successful operations behind them, they are now setting their sights even further and sending athletes to compete around the globe. Surf's up!

