Protective rhinoceros mom

This rhinoceros mother and her baby are enjoying the sun on the plains in Kenya. Generally solitary, tight bonds are formed between a mother and her calf. They are wild and free, among a population of rhinos in Kenya that are protected by highly trained poaching enforcement officers. It is estimated that only 6,000 black rhinos remain in the wild, placing them dangerously close to extinction. Here, the rhinos roam through a vast conservation tract that is patrolled and monitored, allowing the rhinos to live as nature intended, while reducing the threat of poaching and predation.