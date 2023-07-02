A home in Pompeii had something interesting painted on the wall that looks just like a pizza. The ancient city was located just 14 miles from Naples, which is considered the birthplace of pizza. The appetizing fresco was found on the wall of a home that was attached to a bakery. According to archeologists, tomatoes and mozzarella were not around that far back in history. They believe it was a painting of some kind of flatbread, like focaccia.
Around The Web
Did Pompeii eat pizza?
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- The scent of history Jul 1
- Butterfly keeper Jun 30
- From page to plate Jun 29
- Leather from invasive fish Jun 28
- Adopted wild boar Jun 27
- Dancing like warriors Jun 26
- Reclaimed metal sculptures Jun 25
- Giant snapping turtle Jun 24
- Not an avocado Jun 23
- New species of dinosaur Jun 22
- Nothing to see here... Jun 22
- The world's breakfast Jun 21
© 2023 Castanet.net