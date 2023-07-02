218233
Did Pompeii eat pizza?

A home in Pompeii had something interesting painted on the wall that looks just like a pizza. The ancient city was located just 14 miles from Naples, which is considered the birthplace of pizza. The appetizing fresco was found on the wall of a home that was attached to a bakery. According to archeologists, tomatoes and mozzarella were not around that far back in history. They believe it was a painting of some kind of flatbread, like focaccia.

