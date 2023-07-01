The scent of history

Sissel Tolaas is many things: an artist, a scientist and—perhaps most importantly—a smell expert. She has dedicated much of her life to capturing and recreating smells from objects, places, events, and even broad historical periods. Using hundreds of chemical compounds to bring smells back to life, Tolaas has amassed a library of thousands of smells over her lifetime to both educate and challenge how we perceive the documentation of our experiences on this planet.