Tim Wong, a biologist who volunteers as a butterfly keeper at the San Francisco Botanical Garden, has raised a kaleidoscope of butterflies in his backyard. Inspired by the insect’s delicate, ethereal beauty, Wong works to build butterfly populations as their natural habitats shrink, threatened by industrial development. On Instagram as @timtast1c, he shares images of their vivid colorings and exquisite features -- all to remind us why butterflies, which pollinate crops, are essential to our world.
Butterfly keeper
