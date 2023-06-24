Giant snapping turtle's journey

217332
When a giant snapping turtle showed up in Frank Iero's backyard in New Jersey, he had no idea how she got there. But Frank and his family were even more amazed when they discovered what she left behind. Watch as the Ieros take care of her eggs, watch the baby snapping turtles hatch and eventually release them back to the wild.

