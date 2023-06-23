Not an avocado

217329
Meet the artist who has invented the ‘ecovado’, an alternative avocado that might just trick you into thinking it’s the real deal. Arina Shokouhi was an avo-lover before realizing their farming process has a huge impact on the environment. She decided to take action. With the help of food scientists at the University of Nottingham, UK, together they developed a more sustainable alternative using local ingredients. Using broad beans, hazelnuts, apple juice and cold pressed rapeseed oil, she was able to create an alternative that closely matches a real avocado in look, texture, taste and even nutritional value. Would you give this a go?

