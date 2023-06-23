Meet the artist who has invented the ‘ecovado’, an alternative avocado that might just trick you into thinking it’s the real deal. Arina Shokouhi was an avo-lover before realizing their farming process has a huge impact on the environment. She decided to take action. With the help of food scientists at the University of Nottingham, UK, together they developed a more sustainable alternative using local ingredients. Using broad beans, hazelnuts, apple juice and cold pressed rapeseed oil, she was able to create an alternative that closely matches a real avocado in look, texture, taste and even nutritional value. Would you give this a go?
Not an avocado
