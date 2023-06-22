217119
New species of dinosaur

Scientists discovered the remains of a new species of duck-billed dinosaurs in Chile. Gonkoken nanoi is the name of this previously unknown dinosaur species, which took refuge in the Chilean Patagonia and reached up to 4 meters long and weighed 1 ton. This investigation started almost a decade ago after an expedition of the Chilean Antarctic Institute discovered fragments of yellowish bones at the bottom of a hillside.

