Scientists discovered the remains of a new species of duck-billed dinosaurs in Chile. Gonkoken nanoi is the name of this previously unknown dinosaur species, which took refuge in the Chilean Patagonia and reached up to 4 meters long and weighed 1 ton. This investigation started almost a decade ago after an expedition of the Chilean Antarctic Institute discovered fragments of yellowish bones at the bottom of a hillside.
New species of dinosaur
