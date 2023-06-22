Cat is minding his own business while his sister does a drive by.
Around The Web
Nothing to see here...
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- New species of dinosaur Jun 22
- The world's breakfast Jun 21
- Gigantic Pacific sea turtles Jun 20
- Origin of dippin' dots Jun 19
- Afro artist Jun 18
- 8 desserts, 1 sheet tray Jun 17
- Food cravings Jun 16
- Dumpster diving mama Jun 15
- Rare 12th century statue Jun 14
- 59 foot rubber duck Jun 13
- Rare flying squirrel Jun 12
- The people walker Jun 11
© 2023 Castanet.net