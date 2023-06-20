Gigantic Pacific sea turtles

Pacific green turtles are huge sea turtles with a gentle and mildly curious disposition. When a swimmer moves slowly and keeps a respectful distance, they will treat them with mild curiosity and allow them to drift with them and observe their feeding behaviour. These turtles were feeding in the shallows in a quiet bay on Floriana Island in the Galapagos. They come to the bay to feed on sea weed and algae that grows on the rocks. The turtles can be seen in great numbers as they drift and munch contentedly.