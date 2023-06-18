20-year-old Ava from Atlanta is an Afro artist. Painting her natural hair with hair wax and then shaping it, the licensed cosmetologist transforms her Afro into immediately recognizable pop culture icons such as Kirby, a Rubik’s cube, a Poké Ball, Marshmello, a Noob Head, and more.
Around The Web
Afro artist
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- 8 desserts, 1 sheet tray Jun 17
- Food cravings Jun 16
- Dumpster diving mama Jun 15
- Rare 12th century statue Jun 14
- 59 foot rubber duck Jun 13
- Rare flying squirrel Jun 12
- The people walker Jun 11
- Teeth Aerialist Jun 10
- Candles or pie? Jun 9
- I created Clippy Jun 8
- Creature voice artist Jun 7
- Cookie cakes Jun 6
© 2023 Castanet.net