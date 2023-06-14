207763
Around The Web  

Rare 12th century statue

- | Story: 431641

A family in France had been living for years with a priceless religious artifact from the 12th century and they didn’t even know it. A very rare wood figure of the Guanyin Bodhisattva had been passed down through generations of a family since the 1930s. The statue stands a little over 3 feet tall, but that small height is expected to garner a huge profit when it is sold at auction. Because of its rarity, Bonhams Auction House estimates the carving will sell for about 1 million US dollars.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

210600