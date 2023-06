These rubber duckies are taking the biggest bath ever in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour. Ten years ago, this Dutch art installation floated in the same location, but then, there was just one duck. More than being an homage to childhood bath time, artist Florentijn Hofman says his rubber ducks are a commentary on equality. The ducks are inflatable and measure 59 feet high. The Double Ducks will sail on the Victoria Harbour for two weeks.