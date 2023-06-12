Most people will go their whole lives without actually sighting a flying squirrel. They are nocturnal animals, rarely coming out on the open during the light of day. They are stealthy and quiet, moving quickly among the canopy where they feed on fruit, seeds, insects, and even bird eggs. They are capable of gliding an incredible 90m (300 feet) due to their skin flaps that stretch from wrist to ankle. Flying squirrels are not capable of true flight like birds or bats. Instead, they leap into the air and spread out their limbs. They have a membrane, called a patagium, that stretches and acts like a wing, allowing them to glide and even achieve some lift. Having longer limb bones that regular squirrels assists the squirrels because they are able to stretch their patagium membranes farther out from their bodies, effectively creating more "wing surface" area.
Rare flying squirrel
