Chuck McCarthy of Los Angeles, California, is a professional people walker. For $7 a mile, The People Walker will escort you wherever you need to go, acting as a chaperone/chauffeur hybrid who doubles as a therapist, a friend and whatever else you seek in a sidewalk stroll. What’s more, Chuck, who’s also an actor, benefits too: he’s lost weight, made new friends, and found new perspectives while running -- that is, walking -- his own business.