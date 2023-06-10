Teeth aerialist Amadeus Lopez is best known for his incredibly strong jaw, which he uses to suspend himself in the air. Part of a very short list of people capable of performing this dangerous feat, Lopez shocks audiences by performing tricks and suspending other aerialists – all while hanging by his teeth.
Teeth Aerialist
