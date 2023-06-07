216464
Creature voice artist Misty Lee creates voices for TV, movies and video games. After 13 years in dentistry, she changed careers and has since portrayed over 100 creatures, helping co-create the clicker sound for “The Last of Us” and voicing Princess Leia in “Star Wars Battlefront”.

