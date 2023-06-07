Creature voice artist Misty Lee creates voices for TV, movies and video games. After 13 years in dentistry, she changed careers and has since portrayed over 100 creatures, helping co-create the clicker sound for “The Last of Us” and voicing Princess Leia in “Star Wars Battlefront”.
Creature voice artist
