Cookie cakes

Cookie Scoop has taken a large slice of Toronto's dessert scene with their viral cookie cakes. Each cake is smeared with melted chocolate and topped with candy and sprinkles. Founder Ziggy loads her cakes with people's favorite childhood chocolates in the dough and on the top. Ziggy also makes cookie cake pizzas, where customers can choose their own toppings.

