Seven Mexican wolves were born at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago on April 27. Their birth was a cause for celebration, as Mexican wolves have been on the endangered list since 1976. Their population was once around 4,000, but in 2022, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said there were only 241 documented in the wild. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services’ Mexican Wolf Recovery Program has placed the pups in wild Mexican wolf dens in the hopes of strengthening the population.
Rare Mexican Wolf puppies
