"The very first time I tried balancing stones was back in 2010. I saw some stone sculptures in a park, when an old, wise man told me that it was a symbol for the balance of nature. I liked that idea, and after that I started making easy stone sculptures. After a while, I started experimenting with balance and I tried to make stone sculptures that had such small balance points so that it almost would look impossible."
Around The Web
The art of balancing stones
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Convinced0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Real fake cakes Jun 2
- Swimming mantis shrimp Jun 1
- Process of anodization May 31
- Wagyu Katsu Sando May 30
- Black-throated blue warbler May 29
- Making kyogashi May 28
- Braver in bronze May 26
- Cult classic action figures May 25
- Snorkling in the darkness May 24
- Regrow your scraps! May 23
- Ice cream vs. gelato May 22
- 1-100 years drawing May 21
© 2023 Castanet.net