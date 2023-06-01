215664
213071
Around The Web  

Swimming mantis shrimp

- | Story: 429613

This mantis shrimp was filmed while free diving in Lahami Bay in the southernmost part of Egypt. It's the largest species of mantis shrimp in the world. You don't see them too often, and even less often when they're swimming in the ocean.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Intrigued
0.0%
Amazed
100.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles