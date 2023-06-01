This mantis shrimp was filmed while free diving in Lahami Bay in the southernmost part of Egypt. It's the largest species of mantis shrimp in the world. You don't see them too often, and even less often when they're swimming in the ocean.
Around The Web
Swimming mantis shrimp
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0.0%
Curious0.0%
Intrigued0.0%
Amazed100.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Process of anodization May 31
- Wagyu Katsu Sando May 30
- Black-throated blue warbler May 29
- Making kyogashi May 28
- Braver in bronze May 26
- Cult classic action figures May 25
- Snorkling in the darkness May 24
- Regrow your scraps! May 23
- Ice cream vs. gelato May 22
- 1-100 years drawing May 21
- Randyland May 20
- Arabica vs Robusta May 19
© 2023 Castanet.net