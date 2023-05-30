212173
Wagyu Katsu Sando

SakaMai has brought Japan's most famous sandwich to NYC, the Wagyu Katsu Sando. SakaMai only serves three of these sandwiches each day on a first come, first serve basis. A price tag of $85 for six pieces may seem hefty, but the sandwiches' Wagyu beef is an exclusive, high-fat grade cut of meat. SakaMai's sourced Wagyu has won the Japanese Beef Olympics 10 years in a row! The Wagyu is deep fried and smothered in katsu sauce for a rich, crispy, and tender treat.

