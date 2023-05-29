The black-throated blue warbler is a spectacular bird that delights bird watchers and nature enthusiasts. A rare sight at the back yard feeder, this little fellow was migrating north for the summer when he decided to stop for some orange treats. These warblers spend their winters in the Caribbean and their summers in North America. The feeder had been set up for orioles that also make their way to Ontario, Canada and nest here for the spring and summer. Orioles will frequent their favourite feeders and will even bring their young to feed once they have grown accustomed to a steady supply of treats.