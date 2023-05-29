The black-throated blue warbler is a spectacular bird that delights bird watchers and nature enthusiasts. A rare sight at the back yard feeder, this little fellow was migrating north for the summer when he decided to stop for some orange treats. These warblers spend their winters in the Caribbean and their summers in North America. The feeder had been set up for orioles that also make their way to Ontario, Canada and nest here for the spring and summer. Orioles will frequent their favourite feeders and will even bring their young to feed once they have grown accustomed to a steady supply of treats.
Around The Web
Black-throated blue warbler
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Making kyogashi May 28
- Braver in bronze May 26
- Cult classic action figures May 25
- Snorkling in the darkness May 24
- Regrow your scraps! May 23
- Ice cream vs. gelato May 22
- 1-100 years drawing May 21
- Randyland May 20
- Arabica vs Robusta May 19
- Grandmother of Churros May 18
- How to cook your eggs May 17
- Senior ballerina May 16
© 2023 Castanet.net