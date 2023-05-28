212173
214663
Around The Web  

Making kyogashi

- | Story: 428965

Here's how this 400-year-old candy shop in Japan makes kyogashi.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Hungry
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

209272