Braver in bronze

Dimitrios Katsikis is a self-taught master of ancient Greek armor. He utilizes self-made tools to combine simple materials into stunning complete sets of defensive battle gear. As a dedicated researcher, he can revive historical artefacts for the modern age even when only a few remnants remain. His faithful reconstructions have made their way into museums across Greece. Which style of ancient Greek armor is your favorite?
