Cult classic action figures

Designer Kevin Urrutia O’Reilly, also known as DebonairHeads, makes his own action figures completely from scratch, using a 3D printer and an epic sense of humor. Sculpting everything from pop culture moments and memes, to characters from cult favorites like “Pulp Fiction”, “Daria”, “The White Lotus”, and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, the toymaker adds custom electrical components and packaging to make each toy utterly unique.