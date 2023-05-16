London-born senior ballerina Mrs. Poole (known to her students as Madame Suzelle Poole), now of Texas, has dedicated a lifetime to ballet. Still en pointe -- literally -- at age 77, she continues to practice six days a week and is transforming the youngest generation of dancers into ballerinas and ballerinos of the future.
