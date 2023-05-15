214534
Guardians of the Right Whales

Richard McLanaghan, a director of the Song of the Whale project, studies endangered right whales to better understand their migration patterns. This science will be used to better protect these rare whales from fishing gear and boat collisions, as their population has recently declined to less than 340.

