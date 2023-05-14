Adult literacy

Wanda is 47 years old and just recently learned how to read. She was only in the 10th grade when she dropped out of school. After being involved with Project Literacy, she’s learning to read and write, and it's changed her life - she even wrote her own children's book, "The Little Chicken Named Pong-Pong," a fresh retelling of the classic story "Chicken Little." Project Literacy is a global campaign founded and convened by Pearson, the world’s learning company. The aim is to bring the power of words to the world, by building partnerships and driving action. Not knowing how to read is a global crisis. It impacts over 750 million lives - one in ten people alive today. It costs the world $1.19 trillion a year.