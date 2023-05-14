Wanda is 47 years old and just recently learned how to read. She was only in the 10th grade when she dropped out of school. After being involved with Project Literacy, she’s learning to read and write, and it's changed her life - she even wrote her own children's book, "The Little Chicken Named Pong-Pong," a fresh retelling of the classic story "Chicken Little." Project Literacy is a global campaign founded and convened by Pearson, the world’s learning company. The aim is to bring the power of words to the world, by building partnerships and driving action. Not knowing how to read is a global crisis. It impacts over 750 million lives - one in ten people alive today. It costs the world $1.19 trillion a year.
Around The Web
Adult literacy
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- The royal treatment May 13
- Banana art May 12
- 3D printed vegan steaks May 11
- Tech firms: Top revenue May 10
- Ocean depth animation May 9
- Training dogs to swim May 8
- Museum of human history May 7
- Sushi pop art May 6
- Chicken uses boots to walk May 5
- How birds sing May 4
- How lux paint is made May 3
- How elephant families bond May 2
© 2023 Castanet.net