The royal treatment

Meet the Pearly Kings and Queens of London. Like the British monarch, Diane Gould comes from a long line of kings and queens. She can trace her own family tree back to the Pearly Royals of the 1800s, with the crown passing down from generation to generation. But these aren’t your average royals. Known for their mother-of-pearl embellished outfits and elaborate feathered hats, the Pearlies are an emblem of London’s working class, speaking in Cockney rhyming slang and honoring their royal duty: to raise money for charity. Have you ever spotted a Pearly King or Queen?