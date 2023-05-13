Meet the Pearly Kings and Queens of London. Like the British monarch, Diane Gould comes from a long line of kings and queens. She can trace her own family tree back to the Pearly Royals of the 1800s, with the crown passing down from generation to generation. But these aren’t your average royals. Known for their mother-of-pearl embellished outfits and elaborate feathered hats, the Pearlies are an emblem of London’s working class, speaking in Cockney rhyming slang and honoring their royal duty: to raise money for charity. Have you ever spotted a Pearly King or Queen?
Around The Web
The royal treatment
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Banana art May 12
- 3D printed vegan steaks May 11
- Tech firms: Top revenue May 10
- Ocean depth animation May 9
- Training dogs to swim May 8
- Museum of human history May 7
- Sushi pop art May 6
- Chicken uses boots to walk May 5
- How birds sing May 4
- How lux paint is made May 3
- How elephant families bond May 2
- I live in a dumpster May 1
© 2023 Castanet.net