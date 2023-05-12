209304
211650
Around The Web  

Banana art

- | Story: 426259

Stephan Brusche (@isteef) is considered by many to be the top banana artist on Instagram. To turn the peels into masterpieces, Stephan works with every part of the fruit (nothing wasted!) and shares a picture for preservation.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained
0%
Informed
0%
Intrigued
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

210600