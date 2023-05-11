207763
3D printed vegan steaks

Nature-loving meat eaters rejoice, there’s a new vegan meat on the menu! Josep Sanitjas is a connoisseur and a carnivore. Giuseppe Scionti is an acclaimed bioengineer on a mission to save the planet. Together they’ve created a 3D steak that not only aces the taste test, but sizzles, crisps and drips just like the real thing. It’s fresh off the printer and onto the plate at El Santuari, a steakhouse just outside of Barcelona, voted in the top 101 steak restaurants in the world - it’s no surprise diners are more acquainted with exotic prime cuts such as wagyu, zebra and crocodile. Discover how this unlikely pair are changing the future of the meat industry.

