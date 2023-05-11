Nature-loving meat eaters rejoice, there’s a new vegan meat on the menu! Josep Sanitjas is a connoisseur and a carnivore. Giuseppe Scionti is an acclaimed bioengineer on a mission to save the planet. Together they’ve created a 3D steak that not only aces the taste test, but sizzles, crisps and drips just like the real thing. It’s fresh off the printer and onto the plate at El Santuari, a steakhouse just outside of Barcelona, voted in the top 101 steak restaurants in the world - it’s no surprise diners are more acquainted with exotic prime cuts such as wagyu, zebra and crocodile. Discover how this unlikely pair are changing the future of the meat industry.
3D printed vegan steaks
