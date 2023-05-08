All dogs do not innately know how to swim. According to Katie Oilschlager, owner of Think Pawsitive Dog Training, tragically, dogs can drown in bodies of water. The doggie paddle, or the flailing paws that keeps some dogs afloat, does not work for all breeds. The American Kennel Club says doggie swimming lessons as well as pairing your pet with another canine who already knows how to swim, can be beneficial for all breeds.
Around The Web
Training dogs to swim
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Museum of human history May 7
- Sushi pop art May 6
- Chicken uses boots to walk May 5
- How birds sing May 4
- How lux paint is made May 3
- How elephant families bond May 2
- I live in a dumpster May 1
- Removing roof ice dams Apr 30
- Baby owl named Michael Apr 29
- Holographic watercolors Apr 28
- Life cycle of a clownfish Apr 27
- Bug milk Apr 26
© 2023 Castanet.net