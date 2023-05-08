Training dogs to swim

All dogs do not innately know how to swim. According to Katie Oilschlager, owner of Think Pawsitive Dog Training, tragically, dogs can drown in bodies of water. The doggie paddle, or the flailing paws that keeps some dogs afloat, does not work for all breeds. The American Kennel Club says doggie swimming lessons as well as pairing your pet with another canine who already knows how to swim, can be beneficial for all breeds.