94- year-old man has spent decades building a museum of human history in the desert.
Around The Web
Museum of human history
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Sushi pop art May 6
- Chicken uses boots to walk May 5
- How birds sing May 4
- How lux paint is made May 3
- How elephant families bond May 2
- I live in a dumpster May 1
- Removing roof ice dams Apr 30
- Baby owl named Michael Apr 29
- Holographic watercolors Apr 28
- Life cycle of a clownfish Apr 27
- Bug milk Apr 26
- 16 y.o. world changing tech Apr 25
© 2023 Castanet.net