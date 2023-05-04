207763
213850
Around The Web  

How birds sing

- | Story: 424930

In this video you will learn everything about the vocal apparatus, the so-called syrinx of birds by means of a vivid 3D animation.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles