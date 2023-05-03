You might have seen this paint before without realizing. It's been used in the "Harry Potter," "James Bond" and "Star Wars" films — and this factory makes over 15,000 liters of it every month. This is Mylands. It's the last remaining paint factory in London and one of the oldest family-owned paint manufacturers in the world.
How lux paint is made
