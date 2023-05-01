I live in a dumpster

213680
28-year-old architect Harrison Marshall of central London protests rapidly increasing rent prices by living in a specially designed dumpster, which he calls SKIP House. Despite the outdoor toilet, Marshall makes the most of his small space, hoping that his extreme living situation can help others question the norms.

